Gunman robs UTC mall valet

SAN DIEGO — A valet at a restaurant in the Westfield UTC mall was robbed at gunpoint, San Diego police said Wednesday.

The suspect pulled a gun while the valet was closing out the cash register outside Seasons 52 around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday and demanded money, according to San Diego police Officer John Buttle.

The valet handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and the robber drove off in a gray extended cab Dodge pickup truck. Buttle said he was last seen headed south away from the shopping center.

Police described the suspect as Hispanic, about 5 feet 6 with a medium build. He had a beard and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans.