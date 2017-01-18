Chargers QB ‘warming up to’ moving to Los Angeles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES – Chargers' quarterback Philip Rivers and rookie defensive end Joey Bosa are talking on national television about the team’s move to Los Angeles.

Rivers and Bosa made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday night.

“I’m warming up to it a little bit,” Rivers said when asked if he’s excited about moving to L.A. “That’s 13 years in San Diego.”

After Rivers said he was warming up to the idea, he and Bosa were sworn in by Kimmel, placing their hands on a pair of yoga pants rather than a bible.

“I, Philip Rivers — No. 17 — do solemnly swear to play football in the great city of Los Angeles. To try to be better than the Rams, which shouldn’t be that hard.”

Rivers has been with the Chargers for 13 years and Bosa just finished his first season.