Chargers host rally, forget to change live stream from ‘San Diego’

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Los Angeles Chargers held a kickoff event Wednesday, but they must not be over being in San Diego yet.

Chargers.com sent an alert letting fans know they could watch a live stream of their kickoff event in “San Diego.”

The message underneath the video player read:

“Chargers.com is the only place to watch San Diego Chargers press conferences in their entirety. Check back to this page for live press conferences that occur throughout the offseason.”

Wednesday’s rally was held at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Speakers included NFL Commissioner Rodger Goodell, quarterback Philip Rivers, team owner Dean Spanos, head coach Anthony Lynn and more.

Fans were rowdy and chanted “LA Chargers” and applauded everything that was said. Although, one fan shouted during Spanos’ speech and was escorted out.

Rivers joked that he was wearing cowboy boots and that the fans would have to get used to that. He asked fans to let the players ease into the new location noting that the team hasn’t won much in the last year.

Rivers "i hope ya'll are ok w blue jesns and cowboy boots cause that's what you're gonna get😎" @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/tFaTWG3wNL — Jordan Whitley (@JordanWhitley) January 18, 2017

FOX 5 Sports reporter Jordan Whitley attended the rally and posted videos and pictures to Twitter. Here are some of her highlights:

Lynn says Chargers are "new kid of the block." Crowd breaks out in The Right Stuff. New theme song? @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/7HDWXQTSK9 — Jordan Whitley (@JordanWhitley) January 18, 2017

Mostly support here, but one Fan shouting at Dean just escorted out @fox5sandiego #chargers pic.twitter.com/Sj13FJrjOp — Jordan Whitley (@JordanWhitley) January 18, 2017

#chargers Kick-off event full. Fans who rsvp'd late r waiting in line in hopes of getting in. ID must match invite @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/ZwercUxJjS — Jordan Whitley (@JordanWhitley) January 18, 2017