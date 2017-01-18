× Boltman demands San Diego sues Chargers for violating anti-trust laws

SAN DIEGO – Boltman, a man behind the San Diego Chargers unofficial mascot, delivered a demand letter to Mayor Kevin Faulconer Wednesday asking the city of San Diego to sue the Chargers organization and NFL for violating anti-trust laws.

Dan Jauregui, who many know as Boltman, hand-delivered a demand letter to the mayor and the city attorney. The letter stated that the Chargers did not negotiate in good faith, always intended to move to Los Angeles and that the NFL artificially controls the location of its teams.

READ: Boltman’s letter demanding that San Diego sues Chargers

“We believe the NFL League and its member club, the San Diego Chargers have repeatedly failed to negotiate in good faith. At every turn in the negotiations, representatives of the San Diego Chargers, continue to reject every legitimate effort to keep the Chargers in San Diego,” the letter stated.

On Thursday, Chargers chairman Dean Spanos announced the team will be leaving San Diego after more than a half a century and move north to the Los Angeles area beginning this fall.

Spanos announced the move in a letter posted on the team’s website. The Chargers will become the second team in the Los Angeles region along with the Rams, and will share a stadium being built for the Rams in Inglewood, a city abutting Los Angeles.

“San Diego has been our home for 56 years. It will always be part of our identity, and my family and I have nothing but gratitude and appreciation for the support and passion our fans have shared with us over the years,” Spanos said. “But today, we turn the page and begin an exciting new era as the Los Angeles Chargers.”

While the Inglewood stadium is under construction, the Chargers will play their home games at the roughly 30,000-seat StubHub Center in Carson in Los Angeles County. The stadium is home to the Los Angeles Galaxy of Major League Soccer.

Spanos noted the Chargers’ inaugural season in 1960 was played in Los Angeles and while the team has had fans there since, the Chargers have “a tremendous amount of work to do” to earn the respect and support of Los Angeles football fans.

“We must get back to winning,” Spanos said. “And, we must make a meaningful contribution, not just on the field, but off the field as a leader and champion for the community. The Chargers are determined to fight for LA and we are excited to get started.”

The announcement came one day after Spanos was given until Tuesday to decide whether to remain in San Diego or move the team to Los Angeles. The two- day extension was granted by team owners on the stadium and finance committees who met in New York to discuss stadium situations in San Diego and Oakland, home of the Raiders.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the team “worked tirelessly this past year with local officials and community leaders on a ballot initiative that fell short on election day. That work — and the years of effort that preceded it — reflects our strongly held belief we always should do everything we can to keep a franchise in its community. That’s why we have a deliberate and thoughtful process for making these decisions.”

Political leaders in San Diego disputed Goodell’s claim in a news conference. Mayor Kevin Faulconer said the Chargers rejected every offer, including one made just a few weeks ago.

“At the end of the day, the Chargers wanted a lot more taxpayer money than we could ever agree to,” Faulconer said.

“We could not support a deal that is not in the best interest of San Diego,” the mayor said. “Dean Spanos made a bad decision and he will regret it. San Diego didn’t lose the Chargers. The Chargers just lost San Diego.”

The decision climaxing the Chargers’ long-running search for a new playing facility came two months after the defeat of Measure C, which would have raised hotel room taxes to provide the public portion of the cost of building a downtown stadium. Because of the tax increase, the ballot measure required two-thirds approval to pass, but it failed to even get a simple majority.