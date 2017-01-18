San Diego fan heckles Dean Spanos during Chargers welcome rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Los Angeles Chargers held an invitation-only kickoff rally Wednesday at The Forum in Inglewood, but not all attendees were celebrating the team’s move north.

San Diego native Joseph MacRae shouted at team owner Dean Spanos, who seemed uncomfortable but carried on.

MacRae continued for about a minute before he was escorted out of the arena.

He told FOX 5 he was planning the moment since he first heard about the rally.

“I was the only one not cheering. I was the only one just sitting there,” MacRae sad. “So I was nervous for a little bit but I knew I had to do what I had to do and for me, I know that a lot of San Diego fans wanted to be in there. I know they wanted to say how they felt. I knew that once I got the invitation, I had to come.”