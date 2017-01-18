× 20th Century Women

This movie was one of the most disappointing films I saw in 2016. That doesn’t mean it was one of the worst. It wouldn’t be anywhere near my worst list. It has enough wry humor and terrific acting from a strong cast. What makes it disappointing is that I’m a huge fan of writer/director Mike Mills. When his first movie Thumbsucker came out 12 years ago, I was such a fan, that it made me engage with strangers in line at the Hillcrest Landmark. A couple behind me argued over whether to see Capote or Thumbsucker. The man said, “It’s a stupid title, and Philip Seymour Hoffman is getting praise for playing Truman Capote.”

I turned around and said, “I’m a movie critic. I’ve seen both films. Yes, Hoffman will probably win the Oscar for playing Capote, but it’s not all that interesting. Thumbsucker is a terrific story, and…”

I was interrupted by his wife saying, “…And Keanu Reeves in it!”

Usually that would’ve been enough to sink a movie for me, but even he was great in it.

Mills’ next movie was Beginners (2010) which made my Top 10 list for the year, and it snagged Christopher Plummer an Oscar. Mills told everyone the story was based on his dad, and he now states that this movie is based on his mother raising him in the ‘70s.

There have been some interesting coming-of-age stories lately. A few months ago we had Edge of Seventeen; Me and Earl and the Dying Girl as well as The Way Way Back, were two favorites of mine. So I was all for another movie dealing with a 15-year-old boy, and the single mother trying her best to raise him. Especially because Annette Bening was so sweet to everyone at the San Diego International Film Festival — and she blew me away in another coming-of-age story — The Kids Are All Right. That came out the same year as Beginners, and was my favorite movie that year. What could possibly go wrong with this?

Bening plays Dorothea. It’s 1979 in Santa Barbara, and she chain smokes and squints, contemplating the best way to raise her son Jamie (Lucas Jade Zumann). We’re supposed to think she’s a smart, interesting character. Yet she never says or does anything remotely interesting, and her decisions are always bizarre; especially the first one, which sets the story in motion. It’s to get the people around her to help raise and influence her son. You see, she has this huge Victorian house with eccentric characters living there, so she can ask William (Billy Crudup), who is working on the house, to be the male influence. There’s Julie (Elle Fanning), who is a childhood friend a few years older, who the boy clearly has a crush on. And there’s Greta Gerwig playing Greta Gerwig. She’s Abbie, a photographer that goes to clubs and wears shirts that say “David Bowie,” so she must be hip. She also has a streak of red through her hair. Perhaps the smartest thing said in the movie is when she’s first broached about the idea of helping raise the boy. She said, “I’m his friend. I don’t want to be his mom.”

Later when she gives the boy a book called “Our Bodies, Ourselves,” mom gets peeved about this, asking, “Do you think you know what you’re doing?” Which begs us to wonder — as a mother, do you? You’re the one that wants all these wackos as influences on your kid. Somebody also needs to explain to me why Dorothea is such an interesting person. She smokes and spews psychobabble BS that’s not the least bit profound. (My wife said she hasn’t heard this much feminist claptrap since An Unmarried Woman with Jill Clayburgh which came out in the actual 1970’s.) She seems to look confused a lot. Other times, she is a bohemian, free spirit goofball. Yet most people watching the movie will think she’s brilliant because she says things like “Wondering if you’re happy is just a shortcut to being depressed.”

There’s really nothing to like about this character. That’s a shame, because it’s a great performance from Bening (and she’ll surely get an Oscar nomination).

There are some funny moments. One dinner scene involving an uncomfortable conversation about menstruation brings some laughs.

There are also some good lines. It was powerful to hear Dorothea say, in reference to her ex-husband: “I am socially and sexually obsolete. He is not.”

Another time she is envious and says to Abbie, “You get to see him out in the world as a person. I never will.”

That’s some good stuff. We needed more of that.

Perhaps they could’ve reined the characters in a bit (and given the boy a bit more depth). The story needed more of a plot, and less meandering. It would’ve been nice if the characters made less idiotic decisions, too.

There are a few interesting visual touches, but not much more. Even the jumps in the story, with a narration talking about things in the future, don’t work as well as they should. Mostly because I remember a similar thing done in the much better Beginners.

The cast is stellar. The script is not. It’s filled with pretentious dialogue.

And can somebody tell filmmakers when they’re trying to give younger people indie cred, don’t just have them wear David Bowie or Talking Heads shirts….or posters on the wall. It’s good enough to have them (and Germs, Devo, Black Flag, Buzzcocks, and Siouxsie and the Banshees) on the soundtrack.

This movie isn’t as profound as it thinks it is, or as all the critics will tell you it is.

It gets 2 stars out of 5.

