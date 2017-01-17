× UC President Janet Napolitano hospitalized

SAN DIEGO – University of California President Janet Napolitano is undergoing treatment for cancer and was hospitalized this week due to “side effects” of the treatment, the university system announced Tuesday.

According to the university, Napolitano was hospitalized Monday, but “according to her physicians, she is doing extremely well.”

“They expect her to be discharged in the next day or so and back to her normal duties at full capacity very soon,” according to a statement from the university. “While she is recuperating, UC’s senior leadership will continue to support President Napolitano in the management of the UC system and in advancing the university’s key priorities.”

The exact nature of her cancer was not disclosed, but it was diagnosed at the end of August 2016.

“The treatment is nearly complete,” according to the university. “President Napolitano had a previous diagnosis of cancer that was successfully treated. She has kept the chair of the UC Board of Regents informed throughout the course of her treatment.”

Napolitano, 59, underwent a mastectomy for breast cancer in 2000.

She has been president of the University of California since 2013. She served for more than four years as the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, and was governor of Arizona from 2003-09. She was the U.S. Attorney for the District of Arizona from 1993-97 and Arizona’s attorney general from 1999-2003.