× Suspected gunman in fatal reservation shooting arrested

SAN DIEGO — Deputies arrested a suspect Tuesday in the fatal shooting of a woman at the Pala Indian Reservation on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Milton Trujillo, 34, was taken into custody in front of a store in the 44200 block of Margarita Road in Temecula, according to sheriff’s officials.

Trujillo allegedly gunned down an acquaintance, 43-year-old Carolyn Cagey, with a pistol in an open lot in the 2900 block of West Pala Mission Road about 3 a.m. Monday. Cagey died at the scene, Lt. Kenn Nelson said.

The motive for the slaying and the circumstances that preceded it were unclear, Nelson said.

Officials did not disclose what led them to identify Trujillo — who is believed to also live on the Native American reservation east of Fallbrook — as Cagey’s alleged killer.

Trujillo was expected to be booked into county jail in Vista on a murder charge Tuesday afternoon, the lieutenant said.

33.481380 -117.101804