Suspect in series of gas station robberies arrested

SAN DIEGO — A man suspected of robbing three gas stations in Golden Hill, Cortez and Shelltown at gunpoint in just over 90 minutes was later arrested in National City, police said Tuesday.

The first robbery was reported shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Shell station at the corner of F and 25th streets. The suspect allegedly pulled a gun on an employee and fled after receiving an undisclosed amount of money, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

Shortly after 8 p.m., a similar hold-up occurred at a 76 gas station at 1666 First Ave. in the Cortez area, Buttle said.

The last in the string of robberies happened shortly after 9 p.m. at another Shell station on Division Street in the Shelltown area.

All three victims gave a similar description of the suspect — a roughly 5-foot-7 thin Hispanic man in his late 30s to early 40s wearing a black shirt and red pants, according to the officer.

National City police arrested someone matching the description shortly before midnight and subsequently turned him over to San Diego police, Buttle said. The suspect’s name was not immediately available.