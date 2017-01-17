Ryan Seacrest asks Chargers owner Dean Spanos about being a ‘villain’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES - Chargers owner Dean Spanos announced he was moving the NFL team from San Diego to Los Angeles, he joined radio host Ryan Seacrest to promote the team to the fans.

Spanos spent eight minutes talking to Seacrest Monday afternoon. He discussed his failed attempts to establish funding for a new stadium.

"I feel that we tried hard," Spanos said. "You have to make difficult decisions in your life and this was emotional."

The Bolts chairman even answered questions about San Diegans "hating" him.

"What happens if you go back to San Diego for coffee? Here [in Los Angeles] we benefit. In San Diego, I read in the LA Times that you're a villain," Seacrest said.

"I'm sure they're going be [upset]. I would be, too," Spanos said. "This is not a reflection on the fans. Our fans in San Diego were great for 50-something years. This has nothing to do with the fans. It's very difficult to get public subsidy there and there's just not the will to do it."

When asked about relocating to LA, Spanos said he and his wife, who grew up in Hollywood, will be renting a home for now, until they get them team moved north.

Spanos finished the interview describing the plans for the new stadium.

"It's going to be close to a $3 billion project. Then, in the next 10 to 15 years it could be worth $15 billion after it's all built up as a huge campus with all sorts of entertainment aspects," Spanos said. "It's going to be very Hollywood and I think the fans are really going to enjoy it."

Spanos gives a little more insight into why he thinks the Rams and Chargers will survive in LA when the Rams and Raiders couldn’t previously. Listen to the full interview in the video above.