Obama to travel to SoCal after Trump’s inauguration, sources say

LOS ANGELES – President Barack Obama plans to travel to Palm Springs after the inauguration Friday, White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said Tuesday.

“The first family is looking forward to flying to Palm Springs, California, on Friday,” Earnest said, noting the desert city fits the bill of a warm destination, which Obama has long promised, KTLA reported.

“He and his family have enjoyed the time they spent there in the past, and they’re looking forward to traveling there on Friday,” Earnest added.

Obama will fly aboard the presidential aircraft to the Coachella Valley oasis, where he’s taken frequent golf trips as president, two sources familiar with his plans told CNN earlier Tuesday.

Another source familiar with the trip confirmed Obama and the first lady will be staying at the Rancho Mirage home of Michael Smith, the decorator responsible for designing the Oval Office and private residence, a location where the Obamas have stayed in the past.