Los Angeles Chargers to introduce Anthony Lynn as new coach

CARSON, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers will introduce Anthony Lynn as their coach Tuesday, four days after his hiring was announced.

Lynn succeeds Mike McCoy, who was fired Jan. 1 less than two hours after the Chargers concluded a 5-11 season with a 37-27 loss to Kansas City.

“This is really a dream come true,” Lynn said. “I want all of our fans to know that we’re going to start by putting together a great staff and we’re going to put together a team with the heart and will of a champion.”

Chargers President-Football Operations John Spanos called Lynn “a natural-born leader.”

“He is really going to communicate and connect with our players,” Spanos said. “He’s had a number of great coaching influences in his life and as a former player who won two Super Bowls, Anthony knows first-hand what championship pedigree is all about.”

Lynn was a running back on the Denver Broncos teams that won Super Bowl XXXII and Super Bowl XXXIII, playing for Mike Shanahan.

Lynn was the Dallas Cowboys running backs coach from 2005-2006 under Bill Parcells, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

General manager Tom Telesco said Lynn “has a commanding presence and brings a no-nonsense approach.”

Lynn joins a team that has had back-to-back losing seasons and last reached the playoffs in 2013.

Lynn began the 2016 season as the Buffalo Bills assistant head coach- running backs coach, was promoted to offensive coordinator Sept. 16, one day after the team got off to a 0-2 start, and became the interim coach on Dec. 27 when Rex Ryan was fired with one game remaining in the season.

The Bills went 7-9, but led the NFL in rushing with 2,630 yards and yards per carry at 5.3.

Lynn, 48, has 17 years of NFL coaching experience, beginning in 2000 as an offensive assistant and assistant to special teams with Denver under Shanahan. He was a running backs coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2003 and 2004 seasons, Dallas, Cleveland Browns (2007-08) and New York Jets (2009- 14) before joining the Bills in 2015.