Local woman claims $1M Powerball prize

SAN DIEGO — A woman who won more than $1 million with a Powerball ticket purchased in Vista has claimed her prize, state lottery officials announced Tuesday.

Theresa Mitchell won $1,098,095 after matching five of six numbers in a Dec. 17 drawing.

Officials declined to release any other personal information about Mitchell, who purchased her ticket at a 7-Eleven store at 900 N. Santa Fe Ave.

The ticket matched the numbers 1, 8, 16, 40 and 48 but missed the winning Powerball number, which was 10.

The game’s current prize is up to $135 million.