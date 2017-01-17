× Landlord killed renter, visitor before turning gun on self

SAN DIEGO — The shooting deaths last week of an East County woman, a male friend of hers and her roommate-landlord were a double murder-suicide carried out by the latter man, a sheriff’s official confirmed Tuesday.

Deputies responding to reports of gunfire at an apartment in the 1100 block of Jamacha Lane in Spring Valley shortly after 1 p.m. Friday arrived to find the owner of the complex, 55-year-old Terrence Andrada, just inside the front door of his residence, unconscious and mortally wounded by a shotgun blast to the chest, Lt. Kenn Nelson said.

Medics took Andrada to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Inside the apartment, patrol personnel discovered the bodies of 34-year-old Tomomi Takahashi-Demetruk, who rented a room in the residence, and a visitor, Jamal Richardson, 23. Both had suffered wounds from a shotgun and a pistol, Nelson said.

Investigators determined that Andrada killed Takahashi-Demetruk and Richardson before turning the long-barreled gun on himself, Nelson said.

The motive for the deadly rampage remained unclear Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re not sure what brought this on,” Nelson said.

There was no known history of disputes among the victims and Andrada, the lieutenant said.