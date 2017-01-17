Giant sinkhole forms in Chula Vista neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. - A giant sinkhole has formed in the South Bay neighborhood of Chula Vista Tuesday morning.

The sinkhole was reported around 1:45 a.m. on Magdelena Avenue, near East Palomar. Otay Water District spokeswoman Tenille Otero said crews had water turned off to 47 apartment buildings within an hour.

Water district personal were still determining how much water was lost after a 12-inch PVC pipe ruptured, according to Otero. Construction crews were seen working on the hole near East Palomar and Magdalena around 11 a.m.

Otay Water District restored water to the apartments, but residents should be aware that they'll have low pressure for an undetermined amount of time.

The cause of the sinkhole was not immediately known.

Chula Vista police closed Magdalena Avenue to allow crews to work on the sinkhole.

The pipe was originally installed in 2005.