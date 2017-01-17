× Gang member found dead in Vista laundry room

SAN DIEGO – Authorities released the name Tuesday of a documented gang member found slain over the weekend in a laundry room at a North County apartment complex.

Miguel Alejandro Ruiz, 30, was discovered dead with traumatic injuries to his upper body in the 1500 block of Melrose Drive in Vista shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the fatality a homicide. The remainder of the autopsy results, including Ruiz’s cause of death, has been sealed, sheriff’s Lt. Kenn Nelson said.

Authorities have identified no suspected motive or suspects in the case, the lieutenant said. Though Ruiz was a gang member, it was unclear if that lifestyle played a role in his death, according to Nelson.