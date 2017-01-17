× Dumanis decides she won’t seek re-election in 2018

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis will not seek re-election in 2018.

According to DA’s Communication Director Steve Walker, Dumanis sent an email to her staff Tuesday morning explaining her decision to not run for a fifth consecutive term.

“[I’m] feeling comfortable that we’ve gotten things at a place where it’s stable, where we’ve got great talent within the office,” Dumanis told the San Diego Union Tribune. “I have other things to do. I’ve been in public service now for 42 years and, you know, I just thought the timing was right.”

“It’s a big, big decision,” she said. “I feel profound sadness and profound pride.”

Dumanis, 65, did not say whether she was going to end her term early.

