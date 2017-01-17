San Diego students to witness historical Trump Inauguration

LA JOLLA, Calif. - Dozens of high school students from San Diego were getting ready Tuesday to go to Washington D.C. for a chance of a lifetime.

Nearly 70 students and faculty members from La Jolla Country Day School were heading to D.C. Tuesday evening ahead of the historical Donald Trump Inauguration.

A few of the students from La Jolla Country Day School heading to Washington D.C. for Donald Trump's Inauguration.

While in nation's capital, students will tour museums, monuments and sit-in with politicians. Around 20 students were scheduled to attend a Supreme Court session of oral arguments on Wednesday.

Student Liam Hosey received a ticket from Congressman Scott Peters to attend Trump's Inauguration ceremony that begins at 6:30 a.m. PST.

"This was a divisive election. It's no secret that everyone feels [the country] is very divided right now. The inauguration is a time regardless of your political affiliation to come together," Hosey said.

Some members of their group are planning to walk in the Women's March on Washington Saturday.

