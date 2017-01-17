San Diego students to witness historical Trump Inauguration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA JOLLA, Calif. - Dozens of high school students from San Diego were getting ready Tuesday to go to Washington D.C. for a chance of a lifetime.

Nearly 70 students and faculty members from La Jolla Country Day School were heading to D.C. Tuesday evening ahead of the historical Donald Trump Inauguration.

While in nation's capital, students will tour museums, monuments and sit-in with politicians. Around 20 students were scheduled to attend a Supreme Court session of oral arguments on Wednesday.

Student Liam Hosey received a ticket from Congressman Scott Peters to attend Trump's Inauguration ceremony that begins at 6:30 a.m. PST.

"This was a divisive election. It's no secret that everyone feels [the country] is very divided right now. The inauguration is a time regardless of your political affiliation to come together," Hosey said.

Some members of their group are planning to walk in the Women's March on Washington Saturday.

