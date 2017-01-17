3 people beaten by bat-wielding men at Scripps Ranch park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Two men are on the run after assaulting three people with a baseball bat at a Scripps Ranch park early Tuesday.

The attack happened around 12:45 a.m. at Cypress Park on Candy Rose Way.

After the assault, the injured victims reportedly got into a car to try and get help, but crashed into an SUV nearby. One victim from the attack was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Two others had minor injuries.

Police continue to search for two assailants who fled the scene in separate vehicles.

Check back for details on this developing story.