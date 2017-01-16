New treatment helps end snoring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Snoring can turn nighttime into a nightmare for many couples.

As many as one in four couples sleep separately due to snoring, according to a 2015 survey by the National Sleep Foundation.

Many factors, such as the anatomy of your mouth and sinuses, alcohol consumption, allergies, a cold, and your weight, can lead to snoring.

There is now a new non-surgical laser treatment available in San Diego to help minimize snoring and symptoms of sleep apnea.

NightLase uses laser energy to heat and tighten the oral mucosa tissue. As the tissue is heated, collagen production skyrockets, resulting in a tightening effect that helps relieve snoring and sleep apnea.

Doctors say there is little to no recovery time with the treatment.

