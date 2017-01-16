MLK legacy celebrated by hundreds of San Diegans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Hundreds of San Diegans honored the legacy of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Monday at a variety of events.

The United African American Ministerial Action Council hosted its 22nd annual community breakfast, which featured remarks from Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, D-San Diego, and City Council President Myrtle Cole.

On her Twitter account, Cole said King "continues to inspire me to live a life of service."

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. continues to inspire me to live a life of service. Today we honor his spirit at UAAMAC's 22nd Annual Breakfast pic.twitter.com/lpGPkc88hl — Myrtle Cole (@CD4MyrtleCole) January 16, 2017

Read more: South Bay pioneers honored at MLK breakfast

Gerald Johnson of UAAMAC told NBC San Diego that attendees of various stripes came together as one.

"As you look around, you see young, you see old, you see everybody," Johnson said. "We have issues in our community, but those issues are things that we can handle if we work together."

Another group, Alliance San Diego, held the 29th annual All People's Celebration in Balboa Park, where the keynote speaker was the Rev. William Barber, president of the North Carolina NAACP.

Members of church groups of different faiths participated in a day of service to clean up the southwest section of Balboa Park.

"It's nice to meet people from all over -- different churches, different denominations -- all about coming together as a community to do community service work," Joyce Kuber told Fox5 San Diego.

More than 150 civil rights advocates and members of organized labor took part in a rally and march in downtown San Diego. Participants chanted and held signs, but were otherwise peaceful, as they marched from San Diego City College to City Hall.