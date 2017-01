× Gunman sought in fatal Pala Indian Reservation shooting

PALA, Calif. – Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal shooting on the Pala Indian Reservation early Monday.

Investigators say at least one person was killed when someone opened fire on Pala-Temecula Road near State Route 76 around 3 a.m.

The suspect was last seen in a black car and could be driving to Fallbrook.

