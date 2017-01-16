× Giant alligator strolls past tourists without a care in the world

LAKELAND, Florida — Some people can’t believe their eyes after seeing this massive gator crossing in front of some tourists in Florida.

Kim Joiner posted the video to the Circle B Bar Reserve Polk Nature Discovery Center group on Facebook on Sunday, saying, “I love Circle B. Nature at its best.”

The center is located in Lakeland, Florida.

The video has already been shared over 15,000 times.

Joiner told WKMG the video is real. She estimated the gator to be at least 12 feet long.