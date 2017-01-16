FOX 5 Tacoma Touchdown Sweepstakes Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED

HOW TO ENTER : Watch the FOX 5 Morning News, Monday-Friday from January 18, 2017 to February 3, 2017 (the “Sweepstakes Period”), from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. PST. The station will show a “word of the day” each weekday two times between 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. Remember the “word of the day” and log onto fox5sandiego.com and enter the code word of the day along with your name, phone, email and the city where you live. Each day’s code word expires at 11:59 p.m. PST. You may enter only once per weekday. Entries without the day’s code word, duplicate entries, or entries with the code word misspelled, will be rejected. The use of third-party software or websites to participate is prohibited. FOX 5’s clock will be the official timepiece of the sweepstakes.

DRAWING : On Monday, February 6, 2017 in the 9:00 a.m. hour, a grand prize winner will be selected at random via “live” drawing on FOX 5 from all entries received. The selected winner will be disqualified and an alternate winner may be selected at random from all remaining entries if the selected winner is not eligible or otherwise does not comply with the Official Rules. FOX 5’s decisions on all matters and disputes in connection with this sweepstakes will be final and incontestable. FOX 5 reserves the right to suspend or extend the sweepstakes entry period or the drawing in case of breaking news or other unanticipated causes. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.

THE PRIZE : The Grand Prize winner will receive a 2017 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4×2 double cab (standard equipment). Approximate retail value is $32,000.00. Grand Prize winner will be required to sign a release of liability and W-9 as a condition of receiving the Grand Prize. Winner must have proof of valid automobile liability insurance in the State of California at the time the vehicle is received. Winner will be responsible for paying all applicable taxes, license fees, documentation and all other charges that may apply to the delivery or transfer of the vehicle. These charges may be payable at the time the vehicle is delivered. Sponsors do not make any warranty concerning the condition, operation or merchantability of the Grand Prize vehicle; the manufacturer’s warranty on the vehicle is the sole warranty applicable to the vehicle. All others are disclaimed and excluded.

ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS

Employees (and their immediate families of KSWB, LLC (FOX 5), Tribune Media Company, Toyota of Carlsbad, Toyota and their respective subsidiaries, affiliates and advertising agencies are not eligible to win. Winner must be a legal resident of San Diego County and 18 years of age or older at the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period.

CONDITIONS OF ENTRY

Use of winner’s name: By entering, each entrant grants permission, without further compensation, to FOX 5 or Toyota of Carlsbad and their agents and licensees, to use the winner’s name, voice, photograph, likeness and biographical material for broadcast and promotional purposes in connection with the sweepstakes. Release Sponsors of Liability: By entering, entrants agree to release FOX 5 from any claim, loss, liability, damage or injury of any kind arising from their participation in the sweepstakes or the receipt or use of the prize. Grand prize winner agrees to sign the form of Release and Waiver of Liability prepared by FOX 5 prior to delivery of the vehicle. Winner must provide valid government-issued identification and proof of age and a valid Social Security number before prize is awarded. Winner is responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on the value of the Grand Prize, and will receive an IRS form 1099 at the end of the calendar year. A copy of such form will be filed with the Internal Revenue Service.

ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION.

A COPY OF THE RULES can be obtained by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to FOX 5 TACOMA TOUCHDOWN SWEEPSTAKES RULES, FOX 5, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego CA 92111 or posted at fox5sandiego.com, until March 6, 2017. The name of the winner can be obtained by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to FOX 5 TACOMA TOUCHDOWN SWEEPSTAKES WINNER, at the same address, until March 6, 2017. SPONSORS: KSWB, LLC (“FOX 5”), 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego, CA 92111

San Diego County Toyota Dealers, c/o 420 Stevens Avenue # 240, Solana Beach, CA 92075