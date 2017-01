SAN DIEGO – A man went through a security door at San Diego International Airport Monday prompting police to shut down security areas and halt flights.

Harbor police went to Lindbergh Field after getting alerted at 10 a.m. of a man who went through the security door in Terminal 2. As a precaution, flights and TSA screening were halted.

The man was taken into custody and flights resumed as of 11:05 a.m.

Travelers should expect some delays and can check their flight status online.

