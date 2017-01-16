Fleeing Camaro slams into home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. – A police chase ended early Monday when the driver lost control of his speeding red Camaro, crashed through a fence and slammed into the side of a house.

The chase started just after 5 a.m. when a sheriff's deputy tried to pull over the Camaro for a traffic stop. Instead the driver sped off with the deputy in close pursuit.

The Camaro reached speeds exceeding 60 mph on residential streets before the driver lost control near Greenfield Drive and Mollison Avenue, hit a street sign, crashed through a wooden fence and smashed into the house.

The driver was evaluated by paramedics but had only minor injuries. No one in the home was hurt, but officers called a building inspector to evaluate damage to the home.

It was not immediately known why the driver tried to evade the deputy.