× Donald Trump reaches 20M Twitter followers, 60M less than Obama

WASHINGTON – President-elect Donald Trump has achieved a Twitter milestone: 20 million followers.

Trump hit the 20-million mark sometime Monday, making him the 68th-most-followed user on the site, just behind Canadian singer Avril Lavigne.

Twitter is Mr. Trump’s favored social network as he uses it on a regular basis. Trump has been called the first “Twitter President.”

The actual first presidential user of Twitter, Barack Obama, has 80 million followers on his personal account and another 13.5 million users on the White House’s @POTUS account.

Trump plans to keep using his Twitter account upon taking office.