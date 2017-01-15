San Diego celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. with parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- People lined the streets of downtown San Diego Sunday in celebration of the 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade.

Sunday’s afternoon parade was a diverse lineup and a diverse crowd.

“Me and my wife we talk to [children] about the different cultures. This is a perfect time with the MLK and the civil rights, teaching them on being fair and treating people equal,” Marshall Campbell, who joined the celebration in downtown.

The equality Campbell speaks of is what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. dreamed of for nation. Campbell wasn’t the only one finding the parade to be a fun learning tool for his young ones either.

“I think diversity is super important in today's society and it’s important for [children] to experience different events. Martin Luther King Day is one, Caesar Chavez is another and Fourth of July is another,” said Rhoda Skeen.

Both children and adults enjoyed the parade and were reminded that although it’s okay to look back, it is important to continue to move forward.

“It’s more than just the day off. It’s about giving back. It’s about community service and its’ about coming out here to celebrate young people and the elderly. His legacy lives on through all of us in the actions that we perform and our civic duties,” said Marsha R. Overton of the AKA, North County.

The Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity put on Sunday’s parade.

As a reminder, county offices, libraries, animal shelters and some businesses will be closed Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.