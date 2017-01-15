Rockslide closes stretch of Zion National Park scenic drive

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah – Heavy rains sent 200 tons of rock and debris tumbling down onto the Zion Scenic Drive, making it impassable just north of Zion Lodge.

Pictures of the blocked road and debris — that collapsed onto the road Friday evening — were posted to Facebook by Zion National Park officials on Saturday morning. rpc

Crews were able to remove some of the massive boulders and park officials reopened part of the road Saturday. The remainder of the debris would not be cleared from the area until it dries out and geologists are done assessing it.

No one was injured in the rockslide, but it left a dozen visitors trapped. Rescue crews helped shuttle them back to their hotels.

There were two other landslides that closed trails at the park, officials said.