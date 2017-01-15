Drivers heading towards San Ysidro-Tijuana border diverted

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. – The two southbound freeways leading into Mexico were closed Sunday afternoon for the second time this weekend, according to the California Department of Transportation.

The southbound lanes of Interstates 5 and 805 were closed at about 4:30 p.m. in San Ysidro and traffic was being diverted to the Otay Mesa Port of Entry for motorists heading into Mexico, the statement said.

It’s the second time this weekend that traffic was at a standstill. The freeways were closed Saturday afternoon as well due to activity on the Mexico side of the border.

Demonstrators have protested the steep increase in gas prices in Mexico over the past couple of weeks, occasionally disrupting traffic at the Mexico ports of entry.

There was no word on when traffic might return to normal.