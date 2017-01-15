Chargers logo booed during Clippers-Lakers game at Staples Center

LOS ANGELES – Any fans who were planning on heading up to Inglewood this Wednesday to be a part of the Los Angeles Chargers rally might want to reconsider.

On Saturday night, Chargers owner Dean Spanos was asked about Wednesday’s rally during a Clippers-Lakers game. He said NFL Commissioner Rodger Goddell and other city leaders would be in attendance to the “great” big, public event.

This is the invite going to select LA-area #Chargers fans/season tix holders for Wednesday's event: pic.twitter.com/uwIVvyLfjF — Bernie Wilson (@berniewilson) January 15, 2017

But as FOX 5 Sports reporter Jordan Whitley says – that was yesterday and things change as quickly as the Chargers logos these days.

The public rally has changed to an invitation-only kickoff event at the Forum in Los Angeles. The team’s new head coach Anthony Lynn and a few players will be there.

FOX 5 reached out to one of the bigger bolts fan groups in San Diego about the event, but those members have not been invited.

The change in plans follows Saturday night’s Clippers game when the Chargers new logo was shown on the jumbotron and the crowd booed.

They just showed the new #Chargers logo and their tight end at the #Clippers/#Lakers game. Nothing but "boos!" Welcome to LA. pic.twitter.com/DhhlVvI9Ec — Taji #RaiderNation (@InfiniteRaiders) January 14, 2017

LA Chargers logo gets put up on the big screen at the Lakers/Clippers game giving this crowd something to agree on. They booed it. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) January 14, 2017

Then, the jumbotron video showed Chargers tight end Jeff Cumberland, who was sitting with Chuck the Condor. The crowd continued to boo.

S/O to Chuck the Condor & the @LAClippers for the hospitality! pic.twitter.com/k2QVAesqT7 — Jeff Cumberland (@jcumberland87) January 14, 2017

Maybe the team and Spanos can gain some momentum Monday morning. Ryan Seacrest announced on Twitter that he’d be interviewing Spanos. Seacrest’s radio show can be heard on Star 94.1 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

tomorrow AM – chatting w/ @JessicalBiel about her new movie #TheBookOfLove and talking LA @Chargers w/ owner Dean Spanos on @OnAirWithRyan — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) January 16, 2017