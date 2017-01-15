Bishop’s basketball star Destiny Littleton breaks California career scoring record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Destiny Littleton set a new CIF career scoring record Saturday night against Ramona at the MLK Hoop Fest.

The Bishop School senior sank a 3-pointer early in the third quarter to score her 3,838 career point, the most by any girl player in California history.

Littleton broke the mark previously held by former San Diego High School star and WNBA Champion Charde Houston, who was on hand to witness her record fall.

The Knights beat the Bulldogs 72-47, led by Littleton's 30 points.

Fellow Bishop's senior Alessandra Aguirre sank five 3-pointers in the win, leaving her just three short of the San Diego Section record for career 3-pointers (383).