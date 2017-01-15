98 year-old Chargers fan will miss Sundays at The Q

Paradise Hills, CA- Cliff Boyd has attended all but four Chargers home games in the past fifty-six years, but that number of missed games will grow with every game the team plays in Los Angeles. The lifelong fan and his son discuss what to do now, knowing they've officially gone to their final Bolts game.
