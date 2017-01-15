Sea lion caught in fishing gear hops on boat

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A young sea lion hooked by fishing gear hitched a ride with the Coast Guard boat after getting rescued.

A Los Angeles-based Coast Guard crew was patrolling the waters near Newport Harbor when they helped pull the sea lion free of the fishing gear on Saturday.

“After a little persuasion he jumped onboard,” the USCG posted on Facebook along with several pictures.

The juvenile sea lion was taken to the Pacific Marine Mammal Center where he will be rehabilitated and released back to the ocean, USGS stated.