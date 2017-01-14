× Teenage boy shot after argument at party in Nestor

SAN DIEGO – Two teenage boys, one of whom was shot in his left wrist, were assaulted early Saturday by a group of males at a party in Nestor.

It happened at 12:22 a.m. in the 2100 block of Bluehaven Court where the party was being held in an apartment complex, said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The two young victims, ages 14 and 17, engaged in a verbal argument with five armed male suspects.

One suspect used the butt of a shotgun and hit the 14-year-old in the head with it, Heims said. The same suspect then shot the 17-year-old in the left wrist.

The teens were transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The suspects were seen wearing red shirts, Heims said, and they fled in a dark colored sedan.

San Diego Police Department Gang detectives were investigating