Tattoo artists help former Chargers fans cover up their ink

SAN DIEGO – One way some disgruntled Chargers fans are letting go is by getting rid of or altering tattoos that were once signs of their team spirit.

San Diego Tattoo in Point Loma is just one local shop offering to modify former Bolts fans' body art.

"We have about 50 different things that we can do. Some of them are a little more extreme, AKA a slash with a 'No L.A,' and then other things we can do are a little more artistic. We can definitely get rid of whatever we need to get rid of," Scottie Dagger said.

Other former fans have been dealing with their grief by choosing not to burn their once-beloved gear, but giving it to organizations that will donate it to people in need.