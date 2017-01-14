SB traffic at San Ysidro, Otay Mesa border crossings at standstill due to activity on Mexico side

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. — Traffic on southbound freeways leading into Mexico was at a standstill Saturday afternoon at both San Ysidro and Otay Mesa, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP’s traffic incident information website said the back-up was due to activity on the Mexican side of the border.

Demonstrators have protested the steep increase in gas prices in Mexico over the past couple of weeks, occasionally disrupting traffic at the Mexico ports of entry.

The CHP reported that southbound Interstate 5 was at a standstill and reduced to one lane of traffic, while the Otay Mesa crossing was backed up from the port of entry to state Route 905 and La Media Road.

There was no word on when traffic might return to normal.