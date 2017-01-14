Bolts-themed business plans to rebrand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – Now that the Chargers are bolting to Los Angeles, an Oceanside smog shop owner is faced with having to figure out a new way to brand his business.

Brian Terrell opened Lightning Smog 4 1/2 years ago. Big on branding, he thought he'd always be safe naming his shop after the San Diego Chargers -- a team he and so many others were passionate about, a team he never imagined would leave.

"I have my plan moving forward but it doesn't change the fact that I'm really sad about this," Terrel said. "It doesn't change the fact that I'm a little scared. I've put a lot of time and effort and energy into supporting this team with my business so I am scared how this might impact my business. I hope customers don't avoid my shop now."

The owner says he's doing a free Chargers sticker removal with every smog check.