Woman in wheelchair struck by vehicle

SAN DIEGO – A 36-year-old wheelchair-bound woman was crossing a street in the Oak Park area Friday when she was struck by a SUV driven by a 57- year-old woman, according to San Diego police.

The accident took place at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Federal Boulevard about 6:05 p.m., according to SDPD Officer Robert Heims.

The woman driving a Dodge Durango was stopped at the red light at Federal Boulevard, Heims said. She allegedly made a right-hand turn thinking the road was clear and hit the woman in the wheelchair.

The victim sustained a fractured hip and leg and was transported to a hospital for treatment of her injuries, Heims said.

No alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash, and the driver was not arrested, Heims added.