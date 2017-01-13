Vandals tear up South Bay parks doing donuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Six South Bay neighborhood parks been seriously damaged by driver doing donuts on the grass.

Chula Vista city officials say the thrill-seeking vandals have done thousands of dollars in damage. They have been forced to tape off portions of the park that are scarred by tire marks.



Investigators believe that the damage at Harvest Park on East Palomar Street and five other parks was done over a period of weeks during the recent rain storms.



The first case was Sweetwater Park, which was vandalized on Christmas Day. The perpetrator drove onto the wet grass and tore it up doing donuts all across it. Officials say the damage at that park alone was about $2,500. Mountain Hawk and Explorer parks also suffered major damage.



According to police, whoever is responsible for the damage will face felony vandalism charges.

Anyone with information about the destruction is asked to contact the Chula Vista Police Property Damage Unit.