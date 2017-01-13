Thieves accused of stealing cigarettes and lottery tickets arrested

EL CAJON — Two men suspected of stealing a large quantity of cigarettes and lottery tickets while burglarizing an El Cajon-area market were arrested Thursday.

The burglary was committed between 5 and 5:30 a.m. Sunday at the Rainbow Farms Market at 1335 La Cresta Blvd., according to Sgt. Christopher Galve of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspects gained entry by removing a large vent on the roof, Galve said.

Investigators obtained surveillance video and identified the suspects as 26-year-old Everett Luther and 32-year-old Travis Murry, both of Lakeside.

Murry was found to have two outstanding warrants for unrelated burglary allegations, Galve said.

Detectives located both suspects and took them into custody.

“It was later discovered the suspects had cashed the lottery tickets at numerous locations throughout East County and are being charged with additional counts of burglary,” Galve said.