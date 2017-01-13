× Superior Court officials looking for grand jury applicants

SAN DIEGO — People hoping to serve on the San Diego County grand jury have an additional two weeks — until Jan. 27 — to submit applications, Superior Court officials announced Friday.

The two-week extension is the result of a low number of applicants to the watchdog group, especially applicants from the North County.

The court traditionally receives more than 100 evenly geographically distributed applications during the normal submission period, but to date, only 91 people have applied.

The grand jury performs a traditional function as a “watchdog” over government agencies. The panel does not perform criminal investigations.

Grand jurors are selected via a blind draw from each San Diego County supervisorial district.

Applications are available by calling (619) 450-7272, or in person at the San Diego Superior Court in the Jury Services office at the downtown branch and the jury lounges at the north, south and east branches of the court.

The 19-member grand jury will work four days a week, about six hours a day, from July 1 through June 30, 2018. Candidates must be U.S. citizens, be at least 18 years old, have sufficient knowledge of the English language and have lived in San Diego County for one year prior to selection.