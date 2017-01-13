Roommate stabbed with steak knife during argument, police say

CARLSBAD, Calif. — An 18-year-old North County man was arrested Thursday for allegedly stabbing a roommate in the back with a steak knife during an argument in their apartment near Hosp Grove Park.

Seth Daniel Kuykendall made a 911 call shortly before 8:30 a.m. to report the violence at his residence in the 2200 block of Avenida Magnifica in Carlsbad, according to police.

“The caller noted that there was a third roommate inside the apartment (who) was providing medical aid to the victim,” Lt. Jeff Smith said. “The investigation into why the dispute occurred is ongoing.”

Medics airlifted the wounded 20-year-old man to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where he was admitted in stable condition.His name was not immediately released.

Officers arrested Kuykendall on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He was being held at Vista Detention Facility on $30,000 bail, with arraignment scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.