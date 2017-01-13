× Rain and mountain snow totals inch up

SAN DIEGO – Rain and snow falling in parts of San Diego County Friday may continue into the weekend as the latest in a series of winter storms takes its time exiting the region.

Officials throughout San Diego County are reporting slick roads and flooding ahead of the morning commute.

In the city of San Diego, Avenida Del Rio in Mission Valley is blocked off at Camino De La Reina due to flooding, as is Roselle Street at Estuary Way in Sorrento Valley, according to police. Country Club Road in San Marcos is closed around the dip, and Quarry Road in Spring Valley is closed between state Route 125 and Lakeview Avenue, according to the county Department of Public Works.

Snow on Mount Laguna has prompted authorities to issue a tire chain requirement for Sunrise Highway between mile markers 19 and 26.

Rain showers are likely to continue throughout the day in most areas, according to the National Weather Service. By the end of the day, forecasters predicted the storm would have dropped a total of .24 of an inch of rain in Borrego Springs; .53 in Oceanside and San Diego; .58 in Escondido; .68 in the Miramar area; .82 in Ramona; .94 in Alpine; 1.31 inches in Julian; 1.51 on Palomar Mountain; and 1.55 on Mount Laguna.

Snow fell on the highest mountain peaks overnight but little to no powder is expected to accumulate during the day, forecasters said. The snow level will fall to around 5,500 feet in the afternoon hours, but will rise back to above 6,000 feet Saturday afternoon.

A chance of rain is in the forecast for most areas Saturday, but any precipitation is expected to clear up by Saturday night. High pressure will bring drier conditions early next week, according to the NWS.