Man pretends finger is gun during attempted robbery

SAN DIEGO — A man attempted to rob a Teralta West event hall Thursday by using a finger to simulate a gun, police said.

The attempted robbery was reported at 7:17 p.m. at Royal Hall, 4201 El Cajon Blvd., according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

Police said the man entered the hall with his finger in his hoodie pocket and pointed his finger as if it was a gun, demanding all the electronics.

An employee called the police and when dispatch answered the phone, the man left the business, Heims said. There was no loss and no gun was seen, he added.

The suspect left southbound on 42nd Street and was described as black man in his 40s, 5 feet 6 inches tall, wearing a camouflage hoodie and jeans.