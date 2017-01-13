× Landlord shoots tenant in argument over utility bill, cops say

EL CAJON, Calif. – A man upset over his utility bill was shot in the leg by his landlord, a San Diego County Sheriff’s spokesman said Friday.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. Thursday on Valle De Paz Road in El Cajon.

The landlord, Michael McGinley, and his tenant, Glen Reese, live in different homes on the same property, according to Detective Garth Schick.

Reese, who believed McGinley had turned off his electricity, was shot when he went to confront his landlord, Schick said.

Reese was taken to the hospital.

McGinley was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.