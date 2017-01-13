‘I’m a little bit numb’: Philip Rivers reacts to Chargers move

SAN DIEGO — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers spoke with “Hardwick and Richards” on XTRA 1360 FOX Sports San Diego Friday morning, one day after team owner Dean Spanos announced the team will be moving.

Here’s how Rivers responded to a few of the questions. You can listen to the full interview here.

“Phil, how’d you find out and what was your immediate reaction to the Chargers relocating to Los Angeles?”

“Well you know like most things these days, nowadays they start to leak a little sooner than it’s actually official so I felt like the report was probably accurate on the night before that we were all hearing and then I spoke with John Spanos early Thursday morning right before the whole thing kind of went down at 8 o’clock and there on so I found out that way…I think like I told you a few days before, I’m a little bit numb about it all even beforehand and now even more so. You know, I think it hadn’t really settled in, it hadn’t really settled in. It just hadn’t.”

“Nick and I saw the Adam Schefter tweet and as you know Schefter is the best in the game, really. He’s pretty much always right and that’s what really flipped things upside down. We had an entire night to sleep on an Adam Schefter tweet, still waiting for the official word. Were you doing something similar?”

“Yeah, I just felt like, like you said, until it’s over it’s not over but like you said, usually a report like that, I didn’t feel like that he was going out on a limb with that one so it must’ve been all but done at that point.”

“Philip, we now only have one professional team in San Diego. There is not a ton of star power in San Diego when it comes to sports. You are not the face of the Chargers. You are — I’m not going to say were — you are the face of San Diego sports. Have you thought about what it’s going to be like to be representing the Chargers, but have it say Los Angeles on your jersey, as the face of San Diego sports?”

“Yeah you know, it’s all real new…I can’t really resonate with it really yet. Again I want to be very, the word’s not fair, but I want to be clear that my love for San Diego, the time here, the memories we’ve had, the games, the practices, everything about it is special and awesome and that’ll never go away. But at the same time, and I hope people understand this, I have to get excited and fired up about going up to a new area and representing our team and organization and going and trying to win as many games as we can win and be the same guy that I’ve always been, that’s the only way I know. So I’m kind of in the middle of that, of leaving behind something that you love and you’re thankful for, and you want to make sure everybody knows that. And then at the same time, I don’t want people here to go, ‘he sure seems so fired to go up there.’ Well, I’m just fired up all the time for whatever the task is and that’s just the only way I know. So I hope that as the dust settles a little bit, I know there’s a lot of emotions right now, that people can understand that. I hope that as you said, not that I ever considered myself the face of San Diego sports but as you say that, I hope that when the dust does settle, that the people that have been fans here for a long time can still watch the game on Sunday and go hey, that’s our quarterback. You want them to feel that because you always do, it’s like your hometown…So I hope they can still claim that here, not just for me but for all the guys and players that pull forward and the team in general…It’s brand new. It doesn’t happen overnight. So you got to go there and start to build relationships and meet people…and then we got to go play and fight like crazy and win football games with the same group of guys in a locker room in a different area. So that part won’t change. It’s really weird for me. It’s obviously unchartered territory.”

“Philip, you didn’t design that logo, did you?”

“I think in fairness…I don’t think it’s necessarily our logo for the future, like that’s our new logo forever going forward…And I did see a lot of the fun with it. I did. It’s alright. You’d expect it. Regardless of what that logo was, they were going to find some ways to shoot logos in it I’m sure at that point yesterday.”