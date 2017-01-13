× Gun rights groups ask Supreme Court to end state restrictions on concealed weapons

SAN DIEGO — The National Rifle Association and the California Rifle & Pistol Association have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a case brought by a part-time San Diego resident and other gun owners regarding their right to carry a concealed weapon in public.

In 2014, a three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals held that the San Diego County Sheriff’s restrictive ”good cause” policy for the issuance of a concealed carry license violates the Second Amendment.

California’s attorney general appealed the ruling, and an 11-judge panel of the same appeals court overturned the decision last June.

The 11-judge appeals panel said California counties may require people seeking permits for concealed guns to state specific reasons why they need the weapons.

The panel held that the Second Amendment does not preserve or protect the right of a member of the public to carry concealed firearms in public.

The case stems from a 2009 lawsuit filed by Edward Peruta and other gun owners who were denied concealed-carry permits.