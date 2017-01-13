Canines saved from dog meat trade now up for adoption

SAN DIEGO — Most of the canines rescued two months ago from a dog meat festival in China are now available for adoption, the San Diego Humane Society announced Thursday.

Of the 26 dogs brought to San Diego from the annual Lychee and Dog Meat Festival in Yulin, China, 17 are available after being treated for medical issues, vaccinated, microchipped and spayed and neutered. Adoption fees will be waived for the dogs.

According to the British Broadcasting Corp., around 10,000 dogs and cats are eaten during the festival in southern China near the border with Vietnam.

“Ending cruelty has no borders when it comes to protecting animals from the horrors of torture, slaughter and abuse,” said Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of the San Diego Humane Society.

“This is truly a terrible situation for thousands of dogs every year who are stolen from their homes and sold for food,” Weitzman said. “If we can shine a light here in California on this centuries-old practice, maybe we can inspire others to be a part of the overall solution to end it for good.”

The dogs are small to medium in size and a variety of mixed breeds, including some terrier mixes, Tibetan Spaniel mixes and Shiba Inu mixes, ranging from one to two years old.

The canines are healthy, friendly and fairly socialized, but a few bear scars from being bound and from the abuse they endured in China, according to the Humane Society.

The dogs that are awaiting adoption can be found on the organization’s website, and are located at the San Diego campus at 5500 Gaines St.

Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week, and are handled on a first-come, first-served basis.