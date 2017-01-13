× Cab hits woman in downtown crosswalk

SAN DIEGO — A 52-year-old woman was hit and seriously injures by a taxi cab Friday while crossing a downtown street in a crosswalk, police said.

The 58-year-old cabbie was turning from westbound B Street onto Sixth Avenue when his car collided with the victim shortly before 6:30 a.m. The woman was in the crosswalk at the time, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

The woman suffered an open fracture to her left ankle and abrasions to her knee, Martinez said.

It was not immediately clear whether the driver was cited in connection with the crash.